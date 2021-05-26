UrduPoint.com
7,000 LHWs To Be Inducted In South Punjab Soon: Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 36 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 08:34 PM

7,000 LHWs to be inducted in South Punjab soon: Health Minister

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid, declared on Wednesday afternoon that the provincial government would induct 7,000 Lady Health Workers LHWs) soon

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid, declared on Wednesday afternoon that the provincial government would induct 7,000 Lady Health Workers LHWs) soon.

Addressing Universal Health Insurance scheme here, she disclosed that PTI government had recruited 70,000 workers in health sector within last two years in Punjab which was a record in history of the country.

The minister stated that they were following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that each citizen of Punjab would get the health card by December this year.

She informed that over 20 million people would benefit from the facility in the province.

More Stories From Pakistan

