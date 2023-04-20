UrduPoint.com

7,000-litre 'fake' Milk Discarded, 4 Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2023 | 05:30 PM

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The assistant commissioner conducted a raid at a 'milk producing factory', along with a police team, and officials of the Punjab food Authority (PFA), and discarded 7,000-litre milk, prepared with the help of various ingredients and chemicals.

Four people were arrested from the site and a case was registered against them.

According to details, Assistant Commissioner and Administrator Municipal Committee Renala Khurd Chaudhry Ziaullah Chadhar, SHO City Police Station Akhtar Ali Khan and the PFA officials conducted a raid and discarded the fake milk. Various chemicals used for preparing fake milk were also confiscated from the unit.

Police

