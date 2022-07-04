UrduPoint.com

7,000 MW To Be Added To National Grid Before Next Summer: Khurram

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2022 | 07:34 PM

7,000 MW to be added to national grid before next summer: Khurram

Minister for Power Engineer Khurram Dastgir on Monday said around 7,000 MW electricity would be added to the national grid before next summer season, which would help overpower load-shedding in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Power Engineer Khurram Dastgir on Monday said around 7,000 MW electricity would be added to the national grid before next summer season, which would help overpower load-shedding in the country.

About 4,623 MW electricity would be added to the system through those projects, which were launched by the last Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government in 2018, and the rest through net metering and solar projects, he said addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting.

Flanked by Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik, Advisor to the PM on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira, Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Khurram said the government was framing a comprehensive solar energy policy under which not only large scale plants would be set up but also all the government departments would be converted to the solar energy.

Loans on easy installments would be provided to small consumers for installing 5KV solar plants, he added.

The minister said a detailed briefing would be given to the prime minister about the policy, which would be announced in next few weeks.

Sharing a good news, he said 720 MW Karot Hydropower Project had started its full operation. Its foundation was jointly laid by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2015.

The Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project, he added, had already been supplying 969 MW electricity to the national grid since April 2018.

He said the inauguration of 720 MW Karot Hydropower Project was scheduled on June 29, but it was deferred by the prime minister as per the directives of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Khurram said the cabinet was informed that water inflow in Tarbela Dam had significantly improved, which would improve power generation, while the K-2 nuclear plant would also start supplying 1,100 MW to the system before Eid-ul-Azha after completion of its refueling.

He said the coalition government was working day and night to provide maximum relief to the masses. The entire leadership was united for strengthening the national economy and democracy, he added.

To a question, the minister said tariff would not be increased for consumers using up to 200 units per month.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Electricity Water China Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Nuclear Qamar Zaman Kaira Dam Maryam Aurangzeb Jhelum Khurram Dastgir Khan April June 2015 2018 Muslim All Government Cabinet Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

3 minutes ago
 Child Protection and Welfare Bureau rescues 307 ch ..

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau rescues 307 children during last month

3 minutes ago
 Wheat smuggling attempt foiled

Wheat smuggling attempt foiled

3 minutes ago
 Turkish consul general meets Khwaja Salman Rafique ..

Turkish consul general meets Khwaja Salman Rafique

3 minutes ago
 Wildlife Dept confiscates Black Kite, accused help ..

Wildlife Dept confiscates Black Kite, accused help

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner Amir Khattak for ideal cleanliness ar ..

Commissioner Amir Khattak for ideal cleanliness arrangement on Eid ul Azha

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.