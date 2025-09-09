7,000 people evacuated in Rahim Yar Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) On the special directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the district administration of Rahim Yar Khan successfully evacuated 7,000 residents from flood-prone areas to protect them from potential danger.

The large-scale operation was supervised by Commissioner Bahawalpur and Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan.

Authorities briefed the Chief Minister that the evacuation was completed with the help of 24 boats, ensuring the safe relocation of all affected families. They further informed the CM that 12 flood relief camps have been set up in the district to accommodate the victims.

The administration has also taken measures to ensure proper sanitation and fumigation in the camps to prevent the outbreak of infectious diseases. Additionally, Clinic-on-Wheels units have been stationed near the relief camps to provide medical care and treatment facilities to the flood-affected people.

CM Maryam Nawaz appreciated the timely efforts of the administration and reiterated her government’s commitment to safeguard the lives and well-being of citizens during the ongoing flood crisis.