7000 Policemen Would Be Deputed In Hazara On The Eve Of Eid-ul-Adha For Security

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 11:52 PM

Hazara police would depute more than 7000 policemen on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha in all 8 districts of the region to maintain law and order and to enforce Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) against the threat of COVID-19

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Hazara police would depute more than 7000 policemen on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha in all 8 districts of the region to maintain law and order and to enforce Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) against the threat of COVID-19.

Hazara police devised a comprehensive security plan, traffic plan during the Eid-ul-Adha and to restrict people from gathering at the occasion. Besides an operational staff of police, Traffic Wardens, Elite Force, Ex-servicemen and ladies police force would be included for eid special duty.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara division Qazi Jameel ur Rehman directed District Police Officers (DPO) to enforce SOPs issued by the government as a top priority, ensure the social distancing in Cattle Markets and bazaars.

He further ordered that depute police force in all animal markets, ensure the implementation of SOPs direct people to cooperate with the police force for their own safety, for public interest establish animal markets outside the residential areas, Qazi Jameel ur Rehman directed DPOs of all districts to monitor police force by them self for the successful implement the eid plan.

SDPOs were directed to visit bazaars, markets, mosques of their respective areas and monitor the security situation, ensure that people are using face masks while visiting bazaars and maintain social distancing, the DIG said.

Qazi Jameel ur Rehman stated that to fight against COVID-19 take strict action against the violators of SOPs, traffic wardens should remain vigilant to maintain the traffic flow.

