7000 saplings planted at Pirowal Jungle: Sherazi

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Over 7000 saplings have been planted at Pirowal jungle, a vast forest area developed by the forest department, that also encompassed a spacious wildlife park, some seven kilometers away from Khanewal.

The saplings were planted under sixth phase of 'Service-at-Doorstep' campaign launched by the provincial government. The sixth phase was exclusively reserved for extensive plantation, said deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi while inaugurating the plantation drive here on Monday.

Trees of Neem, the Persian Lilac (Bakayen), Mulberry (Shehtoot), Jambolan (Jamun) and many other shady trees were planted in the Pirowal forest.

ADCR Muhammad Ikram Malik, divisional forest officer Tariq Mehmood, SDFO Ashfaq Chughtai were also present and planted saplings on the occasion.

Sherazi said that all the departments must meet the plantation targets under the sixth phase of the campaign and observed that merely planting saplings would not be enough adding that the tiny plants would have to be taken care of properly to enable them grow into full fledged trees to improve environment.