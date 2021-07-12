UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7000 Saplings Planted At Pirowal Jungle: Sherazi

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

7000 saplings planted at Pirowal Jungle: Sherazi

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Over 7000 saplings have been planted at Pirowal jungle, a vast forest area developed by the forest department, that also encompassed a spacious wildlife park, some seven kilometers away from Khanewal.

The saplings were planted under sixth phase of 'Service-at-Doorstep' campaign launched by the provincial government. The sixth phase was exclusively reserved for extensive plantation, said deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi while inaugurating the plantation drive here on Monday.

Trees of Neem, the Persian Lilac (Bakayen), Mulberry (Shehtoot), Jambolan (Jamun) and many other shady trees were planted in the Pirowal forest.

ADCR Muhammad Ikram Malik, divisional forest officer Tariq Mehmood, SDFO Ashfaq Chughtai were also present and planted saplings on the occasion.

Sherazi said that all the departments must meet the plantation targets under the sixth phase of the campaign and observed that merely planting saplings would not be enough adding that the tiny plants would have to be taken care of properly to enable them grow into full fledged trees to improve environment.

Related Topics

Khanewal All From Government

Recent Stories

American and Pakistani scientific studies address ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-law on Sharjah Broadca ..

6 minutes ago

CBUAE announces strategic objectives for 2023-2026

2 hours ago

Ramiz Raja criticizes selection committee for pick ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,542 new COVID-19 cases, 1,519 reco ..

2 hours ago

Man wielding a gun outside parliament in Islamabad ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.