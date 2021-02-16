UrduPoint.com
7000 Special Persons To Get Financial Assistance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

7000 special persons to get financial assistance

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Azfar Zia on Tuesday distributed financial assistance in the form of cheques among special persons.

Addressing the cheque distribution ceremony, Zia said that 7000 special persons would benefit from the initiative.

He said 247 special persons have received the assistance, adding that a sum of Rs 1.

4 million has been distributed so far.

DC Layyah said that provincial government was committed to providing relief to the special persons adding that district committee for rehabilitation of special persons was doing good job maintaining transparency and extending the benefit only to the deserving ones.

ADCG Ashfaq Hussain Siyal was present while deputy director social welfare Mushtaq Hassan gave briefing to the DC.

