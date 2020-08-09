7000 trees planted in Tehsil Jatoi under Plant for Pakistan day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, 7000 trees were planted at Tehsil Jatoi district Muzaffargarh in connection with Plant for Pakistan day.

Assistant Commissioner Jatoi Zaryab Sajid alongwith PTI local leadership and tiger force volunteers planted trees.

Speaking on this occasion, AC Zaryab Sajid said that Plant for Pakistan day drive will be made successful under the vision of Prime minister Imran Khan.

He said that Tiger Force volunteers will play effective role. He said that 7000 trees were planted today while 1000 trees to be planted in next few days.

Trees will be planted on over 14 acres of land during the tree plantation drive.

He said that Rs 2 each sapling to masses while it will be given free of cost to government departments.

