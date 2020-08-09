UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7000 Trees Planted In Tehsil Jatoi Under Plant For Pakistan Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 08:00 PM

7000 trees planted in Tehsil Jatoi under Plant for Pakistan day

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, 7000 trees were planted at Tehsil Jatoi district Muzaffargarh in connection with Plant for Pakistan day.

Assistant Commissioner Jatoi Zaryab Sajid alongwith PTI local leadership and tiger force volunteers planted trees.

Speaking on this occasion, AC Zaryab Sajid said that Plant for Pakistan day drive will be made successful under the vision of Prime minister Imran Khan.

He said that Tiger Force volunteers will play effective role. He said that 7000 trees were planted today while 1000 trees to be planted in next few days.

Trees will be planted on over 14 acres of land during the tree plantation drive.

He said that Rs 2 each sapling to masses while it will be given free of cost to government departments.

APP /kmr-sak1940 hrs

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Day Muzaffargarh Jatoi Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Abu Dhabi Dep ..

2 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy, Dubai Chamber discuss expandi ..

47 minutes ago

Dubai Canvas artworks highlight humanity’s love ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Airport renews agreement with Alpha Flight ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police warn of fraudulent internet emplo ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches websi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.