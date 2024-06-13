Open Menu

7,000 Tube Wells To Be Shifted To Solar Energy: Mujtaba

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 10:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has allocated Rs 9 billion in the financial year 2024–25 for ‘Chief Minister’s Programme for Solarization of Agriculture Tube wells’ under which over 7,000 tube wells will be shifted to solar panels.

In his budget speech on the floor of the Punjab Assembly, Provincial Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman said that under the programme not only agricultural production will increase but also 80 lakh litres of diesel and 83 lakh of electricity units will be saved annually.

The minister said that model agriculture malls in Punjab at a cost of Rs 1.25 billion are included in the development programme through which farmers will be introduced new technologies and modern trends related to reduction in production cost as well as increase in agricultural production. He said farmers can cultivate land and take care of crops more efficiently with the help of modern tractors.

"In view of the situation, our government is going to start the Chief Minister Punjab Green Tractor Scheme at a cost of Rs 30 billion." He said that with the help of the scheme, farmers across Punjab will be able to own their tractors on easy installments without any interest.

Similarly, under the Breed Improvement Plan, a one-time scheme of Rs 1 billion is being launched.

Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman said that a huge amount of Rs 4 billion has been allocated for the control of foot-and-mouth disease in livestock. Apart from this, the government is going to issue a livestock card at a cost of Rs2 billion rupees in the next fiscal year, under which 40,000 farmers in rural areas of Punjab will be provided with loans in easy installments for dairy farming, the minister added.

A total of Rs 9 billion is proposed to allocate for the livestock programme in the financial year 2024-25, he concluded.

