7000 wheat bags seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala Zainul Abideen seized 7000 wheat bags hoarded for profiteering.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Sunday that AC Jaranwala, on a tip-off, conducted raids and recovered 7000 wheat bags from 12 godowns in Chak No.

564-GB and Chak No.644-GB.

The wheat has been shifted to wheat procurement centre where it could be sold at government rate.

Further action against hoarders underway.