70,000 Sapling To Be Planted In Sihala Police College

6 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 08:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Commandant Police College Sihala, DIG Abbas Ahsan said the Sihala Police Training College has the distinguished status that it provides training not only to law enforcement agencies of the county but police officers from foreign countries also get training here.

He expressed these views while talking to a group of journalists who paid a visit here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commandant said 90,000 police officers have got training from here while apart from Punjab Police, officers of police of others three provinces, Railways Police, Motorway Police, NAB, FIA, Federal Capital Police, and Customs also get training here.

The training institutes are being equipped with latest gadgets to promote professional skills, he added.

Under Clean and Green Pakistan drive 70,000 saplings would be planted in Sihala and other police colleges to make the environment pollution free. Tree plantation will reduce pollution and help in improving climate condition adding, every segment of society should become part of clean and green Pakistan initiative.

Global warming is an alarming issue and it is high time to take appropriate measures to save the future of our generations, he maintained. He said that a modern museum would be set up that would preserve and promote inheritance of police across the province.

DIG said that a latest Theme park would be established in the college premises and PC-1 has been approved. He made it clear that Theme park would have sports Complex, Open Air Theater, Hiking Club and Driving track.

He informed that to provide security to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) "Special Project Unit" has imparted training to 1,000 police officials while 350 cops are getting training under 9 month long term courses. Besides security, he said that "Special Project Unit" also imparting training to the official for having ability to understand foreign and Chinese languages.

