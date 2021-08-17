UrduPoint.com

70,000 Saplings Planted So Far In Faisalabad: DC

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 11:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said that 70,000 saplings have so far been planted in Faisalabad district during current drive while steps are being taken for planting more trees.

He stated this while visiting Government Girls Degree College Ayub Research and planting trees in its lawn.

He said, that he also asked the general public to plant maximum trees at the available space so that dream of lush green Pakistan could be materialized.

The DC also inaugurated up-gradation of Home Economics Lab in the college and visited its various departments. He appreciated excellent academic results of the college.

Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari, college Principal Dr. Saira Khanum and others were also present on the occasion.

