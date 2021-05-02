UrduPoint.com
70,000 Wheat Bags Recovered In Hafizabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 06:40 PM

70,000 wheat bags recovered in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Hafizabad Dr Muhammad Asif Nawaz raided seven godowns in Vanike Tarar and recovered 70,000 bags of wheat worth Rs 170 million, illegally stored there.

On a tip-off, the AC, along with officials of PASSCO, raided the godowns of Haji Khan Muhammad Tarar, Zaheer Ahmad, Ashfaq Ahmad, Mumtaz and Co.

, Zaheer Ahmad Cheema, Javed Ahmad and Shahzaib in Vanike Tarar and sealed the godowns in which the owners had illegally stocked 175,000 maunds of wheat, which would be shifted to the godowns of PASSCO.

More Stories From Pakistan

