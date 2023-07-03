(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Sixty staff members of the Mobility Services Department at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque provide humanitarian services to elderly and disabled pilgrims, helping them access the Prophet's Mosque at prayer time and for visits.

They work round the clock, transporting the elderly and disabled pilgrims in the Prophet's Mosque courtyards in electric carts that can accommodate several people.

This service is part of the humanitarian initiatives taken by government health, security and volunteer agencies to serve pilgrims and make the performance of Hajj comfortable, SPA reported.

Since the beginning of the Hajj season, the Mobility Services Department has transported 700,000 people, among them elderly and disabled pilgrims, people taking part in funeral processions, and women visiting the exhibition around the architecture of the Prophet's Mosque.