Open Menu

700,000 Hajj Pilgrims Including Elderly, Disabled Transported In Prophet's Mosque Courtyards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2023 | 09:44 PM

700,000 Hajj Pilgrims including elderly, disabled transported in Prophet's Mosque courtyards

Sixty staff members of the Mobility Services Department at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque provide humanitarian services to elderly and disabled pilgrims, helping them access the Prophet's Mosque at prayer time and for visits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Sixty staff members of the Mobility Services Department at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque provide humanitarian services to elderly and disabled pilgrims, helping them access the Prophet's Mosque at prayer time and for visits.

They work round the clock, transporting the elderly and disabled pilgrims in the Prophet's Mosque courtyards in electric carts that can accommodate several people.

This service is part of the humanitarian initiatives taken by government health, security and volunteer agencies to serve pilgrims and make the performance of Hajj comfortable, SPA reported.

Since the beginning of the Hajj season, the Mobility Services Department has transported 700,000 people, among them elderly and disabled pilgrims, people taking part in funeral processions, and women visiting the exhibition around the architecture of the Prophet's Mosque.

Related Topics

Hajj Women Prayer Mosque Government

Recent Stories

34th International Biology Olympiad kicks off in A ..

34th International Biology Olympiad kicks off in Al Ain

27 minutes ago
 RTA lifts over 6 million riders during Eid Al Adha ..

RTA lifts over 6 million riders during Eid Al Adha 1444 AH

42 minutes ago
 Shadman Police Station attack: ATC grants bail to ..

Shadman Police Station attack: ATC grants bail to PTI activist

48 minutes ago
 Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) to h ..

Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) to hold two-day conference on popu ..

49 minutes ago
 KP Govt completes 10 news degree colleges in merge ..

KP Govt completes 10 news degree colleges in merged areas

49 minutes ago
 Two killed in two different incidents in Hassanabd ..

Two killed in two different incidents in Hassanabdal

49 minutes ago
Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 9.34 ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 9.34 billion

51 minutes ago
 Rain, gusty winds turns weather pleasant, more lik ..

Rain, gusty winds turns weather pleasant, more likely

49 minutes ago
 Israel Defense Forces Uncover Explosives, Weapons ..

Israel Defense Forces Uncover Explosives, Weapons in Mosque in West Bank's Jenin

51 minutes ago
 Iranian Official Says US's 1988 Downing of Iranian ..

Iranian Official Says US's 1988 Downing of Iranian Passenger Jet Not Due to Secu ..

55 minutes ago
 Decision on Zelenskyy's Visit to NATO Summit Pendi ..

Decision on Zelenskyy's Visit to NATO Summit Pending - Spokesman

55 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Na ..

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Nasir for clearing rainwater as ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan