700mln Saplings Planted Under 10 BTP In KP: PA Told

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2022 | 08:15 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The forest department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday had informed the Provincial Assembly (PA) standing committee on Environment that 700 million saplings had been planted under the 10 billion tree plantation (BTP) drive in the province.

The committee meeting held in Shogran and chaired by MPA Shafiq Sher Afridi was told that one billion more saplings would be planted under BTP which would increase the forest area and land for wildlife.

The committee was also briefed about the saplings planted under BTTP from 2014 to 2020 and importance of plantation in the wake of recent flash floods in the country The committee members were also apprised about allocation of 40 percent plantation in the merged districts under BTP, besides setting up of nurseries and plantation of environment friendly plants in the province.

MPA Idress Khattak asked the department to provide details of Climate Change Policy 2017 and Climate Change Policy and Action 2022 in the next committee meeting.

The members of the committee included MPAs Idrees Khattak, Somi Falak and Basirat Khan Bibi, while Special Secretary Environment, Deputy and Assistant Secretaries Provincial Assembly, Chief Conservator Forest department, DFOs and section officers of Law department attended the meeting.

