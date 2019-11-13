UrduPoint.com
701 Drug Peddlers Arrested In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:07 PM

Lahore Police has arrested 701 drug peddlers and registered 677 cases against them during the ongoing crackdown

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Lahore Police has arrested 701 drug peddlers and registered 677 cases against them during the ongoing crackdown.

Accordingly, City Division Police registered 141, Cantt Division 128, Civil Lines Division 58, Sadar Division 144, Iqbal Town Division 89, whereas Model Town Division Police registered 117 FIRs during their crackdown.

Police recovered more than 240kg hash, 858grm heroin, 400.5grm ICE, more than 24kg opium, more than 11kg Bhang and 6108 liters of liquor from the arrested criminals.

