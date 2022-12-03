UrduPoint.com

702,233 Children Administered Anti-polio Drops In 5 Days: DC

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2022 | 09:05 PM

702,233 children administered anti-polio drops in 5 days: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh said on Saturday that 702,233 children up to the age of five years were administered anti-polio drops in 30 union councils (UCs) during the last five days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh said on Saturday that 702,233 children up to the age of five years were administered anti-polio drops in 30 union councils (UCs) during the last five days.

Chairing a meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee here on Saturday, he said that the special round of anti -polio drive had commenced in 30 UCs of three tehsils of Faisalabad including Tehsil City, Tehsil Sadar and Tehsil Jaranwala with a target of vaccination of 677,344 children. However, the anti-polio teams surpassed the target by vaccinating 702,233 children up till now.

He appreciated the performance of anti-polio teams and asked them to vaccinate more leftover children during remaining catch-up days of the campaign.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Dr Kashif Mehmood Kamboh and others were also present.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Polio Jaranwala Kashif Mehmood

Recent Stories

PML-N leaders say dialogue with PTI not possible o ..

PML-N leaders say dialogue with PTI not possible on conditions

7 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for all possible steps to overcome ..

Prime Minister for all possible steps to overcome power, gas shortage

7 minutes ago
 Three policemen martyred in Nowshera

Three policemen martyred in Nowshera

7 minutes ago
 Belarus, Russia Sign Protocol to Treaty on Joint P ..

Belarus, Russia Sign Protocol to Treaty on Joint Provision of Regional Security ..

7 minutes ago
 Secy health reviews facilities in hospitals

Secy health reviews facilities in hospitals

7 minutes ago
 Asif Ali Zardari felicitates Sindh on Culture Day

Asif Ali Zardari felicitates Sindh on Culture Day

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.