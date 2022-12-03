702,233 children administered anti-polio drops in 5 days: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh said on Saturday that 702,233 children up to the age of five years were administered anti-polio drops in 30 union councils (UCs) during the last five days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh said on Saturday that 702,233 children up to the age of five years were administered anti-polio drops in 30 union councils (UCs) during the last five days.

Chairing a meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee here on Saturday, he said that the special round of anti -polio drive had commenced in 30 UCs of three tehsils of Faisalabad including Tehsil City, Tehsil Sadar and Tehsil Jaranwala with a target of vaccination of 677,344 children. However, the anti-polio teams surpassed the target by vaccinating 702,233 children up till now.

He appreciated the performance of anti-polio teams and asked them to vaccinate more leftover children during remaining catch-up days of the campaign.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Dr Kashif Mehmood Kamboh and others were also present.