703,262 persons receive financialhelp under Ehsaas programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The divisional administration has so far disbursed financial help among 703,262 registered deserving persons in all the four districts of the division.

According to the district administration spokesperson, Rs 9.

79 billion has been disbursed among the deserving people.

As many as 394,639 deserving persons have received financial aid in district Faisalabad; 89,531 in Chiniot; 151,061 in district Jhang, and 95,995 in Toba Tek Singh.