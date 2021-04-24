706 coronavirus patients recover during 24 hours in Punjab

As many as 706 coronavirus patients recovered during the last 24 hours in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 706 coronavirus patients recovered during the last 24 hours in Punjab.

According to the data shared by the Health department, 186,376 coronavirus patients recovered altogether so far in 200 public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments across the province.

Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department sources said that 6751 beds were reserved in all government owned hospitals for corona patients, out of which 4147 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1603 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 796 beds were vacant so far.

In view of the surging corona pandemic, the Specialized Healthcare Department had arranged 3240 beds in Isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2361 beds were vacant.

However, 447 beds for corona patients were reserved in isolation wards set up in the government hospitals of Lahore and 302 beds were unoccupied. In addition, 2884 beds were also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of the Punjab government and 1465 beds were vacant while, in the hospitals situated in the provincial capital, 906 beds reserved in HDU and 448 beds were unoccupied.

The specialized healthcare had arranged 683 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 396 ventilators were under use while 287 were unoccupied.

Around 260 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 214 are occupied and 46 ventilators are vacant.