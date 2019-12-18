706th urs of Hazrat Shah Ruknuddin Aalam from Jan 1

The 3-day 706th urs celebrations of great saint of sub-continent Hazrat Shah Ruknuddin Aalam will begin from January 1

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The 3-day 706th urs celebrations of great saint of sub-continent Hazrat Shah Ruknuddin Aalam will begin from January 1.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak reviewed the arrangements in a meeting here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by SSP Operation Kashif Aslam, Assistant commissioners- Abida Fareed, Shehzad Mehboob and Ahmed Raza, WMC MD Nasir Shehzad Dogar, Administrator Auqaf Ziaul Mustufa and known scholar Dr Siddique Khan Qadri.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak directed the officers to ensure arrangements within their respective areas and also keep coordinating with one another. It was decided that devotees would be provided residences in 14 different schools, three colleges and some other buildings.

Similarly, WASA, Rescue 1122, Health Department and Corporation will set up their camps to facilitate the devotees.

Minor children of devotees would also be provided anti-polio doses during the urs.

Aamir Khattak also directed to keep street lights functional at Fort Qasim. He also took notice of non-installation of water filtration plant and directed the officials of corporation to install water filtration plants at the earliest. The plant was present in store room of Corporation, informed officials.

All departments concerned would be held responsible to arrange security, parking and food for devotees during the three days of urs. The Multan Waste Management Company would be responsible for cleanliness arrangements besides conducting special anti-dengue and flue preventive sprays, stated Deputy Commissioner.

The custodian of shrine, Shah Mehmood Qureshi will formally inaugurate the urs celebrations by giving traditional "ghussal" to the shrine.

A large number of devotees from across the country especially Sindh, will attend the urs celebrations.