UrduPoint.com

7,075 Tonnes Waste Of Sacrificial Animals Lifted In Sargodha Division

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2022 | 03:50 PM

7,075 tonnes waste of sacrificial animals lifted in Sargodha division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr Irshad Ahmad said on Tuesday that 7,075 tonnes waste of sacrificial animals was lifted and shifted to dumping sites during the three days of Eidul Azha in four districts of the division.

Talking to the media, he said that 2488 officers and staffers took part in the clean-up operation while overall 366 complaints regarding cleanliness were received from citizens which were resolved immediately.

He said that 6100 tonnes offal of sacrificial animals were lifted in Sargodha district, 330 tonnes in Khushab, 464 tonnes in Mianwali and 181 tonnes in Bhakkar district during the three days of Eidul Azha.

The commissioner further said that 1337 employees deployed in Sargodha, 336 in Khushab, 480 in Mianwali and 335 in Bhakkar districts were deployed for cleanliness operation on Eid.

All officers and staff concerned including deputy commissioners deserved appreciationfor making the Punjab government's zero waste campaign a success across the division,he added.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.