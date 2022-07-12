7,075 tonnes waste of sacrificial animals lifted in Sargodha division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr Irshad Ahmad said on Tuesday that 7,075 tonnes waste of sacrificial animals was lifted and shifted to dumping sites during the three days of Eidul Azha in four districts of the division.

Talking to the media, he said that 2488 officers and staffers took part in the clean-up operation while overall 366 complaints regarding cleanliness were received from citizens which were resolved immediately.

He said that 6100 tonnes offal of sacrificial animals were lifted in Sargodha district, 330 tonnes in Khushab, 464 tonnes in Mianwali and 181 tonnes in Bhakkar district during the three days of Eidul Azha.

The commissioner further said that 1337 employees deployed in Sargodha, 336 in Khushab, 480 in Mianwali and 335 in Bhakkar districts were deployed for cleanliness operation on Eid.

All officers and staff concerned including deputy commissioners deserved appreciationfor making the Punjab government's zero waste campaign a success across the division,he added.