707,743 patients given assistance, 1,921,008 tests conducted in ATH during 2021

As many as 707,743 patients were given treatment and 1,921,008 diagnostic tests of various natures were conducted in Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad during 2021

According to a press release issued by ATH, 68,250 persons were vaccinated against coronavirus while 13,478 patients were given medical assistance under Sehat Sahulat Program.

ATH is a 1400 bed facility that is also catering the need of patients belonging to Hazara, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. Separate wards have been setup for corona patients in the hospital that is also famous for treatment of general patients.