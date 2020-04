7079 vehicles challaned for violating traffic laws in Karachi

The Karachi Traffic Police on Saturday challaned 7079 vehicles and imposed fines on their drivers for violating traffic laws

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :The Karachi Traffic Police on Saturday challaned 7079 vehicles and imposed fines on their drivers for violating traffic laws.

According to a press release, 1054 for pillion riding, 119 under age drivers, 860 drivers without license and 1910 one way violaters were challaned and fined.

As many as 272 auto rickshaws were taken into police custody for incomplete documentations.