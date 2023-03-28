70,832 sacks of flour distributed in Khyber: DC

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration ensuring uninterrupted and dignified distribution of free flour among deserving families had distributed 70,832 sacks of flour among 23,764 registered families in the district.

The Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday said that despite heavy rains, the teams of district administration reached far flung areas and provided free flour to the deserving persons during the holy month of Ramadan.

He said that as per the directives of Chief Minister and Chief Secretary, the district administration was committed to ensure uninterrupted and transparent supply of flour among deserving people.