709 candidates appear in KU admission test 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :As many as 709 candidates appeared in the admission test of the Department of Visual Studies, University of Karachi, which was held in 16 examination rooms at the department of political science on Sunday.

According to the in-charge KU Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhter, the university has received 769 online admission forms.

She mentioned that the KU would inform the aspiring candidates about the provisional merit list through email, and SMS.

They would also be able to see their results along with the necessary directives on the official web portal (www.uokadmission.edu.pk) by December 14, 2022.

She mentioned that a two-hour long test was started at 11:00 am.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Registrar Prof. Dr Abdul Waheed, Dean of Arts and Social Sciences Prof. Dr Nusrat Idress, Dr Saima Akhter, in-charge VS Tania Nasir, faculty members Syed Shamoon Haider and others, Senior Medical Officer Dr Syed Abid Hasan, and others monitored the admission test.

Meanwhile, the staff of the KU Clinic along with an ambulance were also present during the test proceeding.

The Watch and Ward and Directorate of Admissions staff were also present for the guidance of students while separate waiting areas near the examination center were established for the candidates' parents and guardians.

Dr Saima Akhter said that on the directives of the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi the university had extended the last date for the submission of online admission forms for the academic year 2023 till Monday, December 05.

According to her, students interested to apply in B.E., BS (First Year), B. Ed (H), BS (Third Year), Doctor of Pharmacy (morning and evening program), and Doctor of Physical Therapy (morning program) can avail the opportunity. She mentioned that the KU would not extend the deadline for submission of online admission forms after December 05, 2022.

The online admission forms, prospectus, and guidelines regarding admissions policy are available at www.uokadmission.edu.pk.