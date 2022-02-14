UrduPoint.com

709 Power Pilferers Nabbed In Current Month

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2022 | 07:53 PM

709 power pilferers nabbed in current month

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 709 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab during ongoing month, MEPCO official said on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 709 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab during ongoing month, MEPCO official said on Monday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 923,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 14 million fine was imposed while FIR was registered against 52 of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, Mepco sources added.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari FIR Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy, Scholz Discuss Economic Support for Ukr ..

Zelenskyy, Scholz Discuss Economic Support for Ukraine, Possibility of Normandy ..

33 seconds ago
 Azam Swati offers PR land for tree plantation

Azam Swati offers PR land for tree plantation

36 seconds ago
 PSL 2022: Kings won the toss, opt to bowl first

PSL 2022: Kings won the toss, opt to bowl first

25 minutes ago
 Putin Conceptually Approves Draft of Russia's Resp ..

Putin Conceptually Approves Draft of Russia's Responses on Security Guarantees - ..

38 seconds ago
 Wild boar herd enters Agriculture University premi ..

Wild boar herd enters Agriculture University premises, killed by security guards ..

39 seconds ago
 Minister directs to devise a strategy to control d ..

Minister directs to devise a strategy to control dengue

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>