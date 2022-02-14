709 power pilferers nabbed in current month

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 709 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab during ongoing month, MEPCO official said on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 709 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab during ongoing month, MEPCO official said on Monday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 923,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 14 million fine was imposed while FIR was registered against 52 of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, Mepco sources added.