70kg Fake Spices, 55-kg Packaging Material Seized In Burawala, One Held
Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2025 | 03:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) In a major operation against food adulteration, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided an
illegal spice packaging unit in Mujahid Colony, Jafar Shah Town, Burewala.
The unit was found packing counterfeit spices under the labels of well-known brands. The raid
resulted in the seizure of 70 kg of fake spices and 55 kg of counterfeit packaging material,
while a case was registered against the business owners and one person was apprehended.
Acting on the directions of DG Food Authority Muhammad Asim Javed, the PFA’s food safety team
conducted surveillance before executing the raid.
According to officials, the seized spices were being
fraudulently repackaged and prepared for distribution in the market under the branding of reputable companies.
DG Muhammad Asim Javed reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to eliminating food fraud.
He stated, “they are actively pursuing those involved in the production and sale of counterfeit food products. No one would be allowed to play with public health.”
