Open Menu

70m Distributed Among Sick Children Of Policemen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2024 | 11:17 PM

70m distributed among sick children of policemen

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar initiated another commendable step

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar initiated another commendable step

for welfare of policemen and their families.

The department distributed more than 70 million rupees among children of police employees

affected by various diseases.

DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin said that over 1 crore 63 lakh rupees had been

provided to 545 children suffering from diseases while 66 lakh rupees had been disbursed among

148 children suffering from Thalassemia. Under the "Hamare Phool" project, these children are

receiving a monthly allowance of 15,000 rupees.

The DIG mentioned that maintenance allowances had been paid in advance to 1,195 families

of employees who passed away during service.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Ghazi From Million

Recent Stories

Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier Leagu ..

Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager

6 minutes ago
 SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

12 minutes ago
 No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implem ..

No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM

12 minutes ago
 Slain child's body found near DSP's office

Slain child's body found near DSP's office

12 minutes ago
 Policeman shot, injured in robbery

Policeman shot, injured in robbery

12 minutes ago
 Rain delays England's must-win T20 World Cup game ..

Rain delays England's must-win T20 World Cup game against Namibia

15 minutes ago
India v Canada latest T20 World Cup rain victim at ..

India v Canada latest T20 World Cup rain victim at wet Lauderhill

15 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary notifies Hyderabad Water & Sewerag ..

Chief Secretary notifies Hyderabad Water & Sewerage Board Corporation

6 minutes ago
 IG Punjab takes notice of double murder in Attock

IG Punjab takes notice of double murder in Attock

15 minutes ago
 Frustrated Ghanaians brace for more power cuts

Frustrated Ghanaians brace for more power cuts

18 minutes ago
 'Everyone gives us no chance', says Poland boss Pr ..

'Everyone gives us no chance', says Poland boss Probierz

18 minutes ago
 Lawmakers hail PM's address

Lawmakers hail PM's address

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan