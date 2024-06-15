70m distributed among sick children of policemen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar initiated another commendable step

for welfare of policemen and their families.

The department distributed more than 70 million rupees among children of police employees

affected by various diseases.

DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin said that over 1 crore 63 lakh rupees had been

provided to 545 children suffering from diseases while 66 lakh rupees had been disbursed among

148 children suffering from Thalassemia. Under the "Hamare Phool" project, these children are

receiving a monthly allowance of 15,000 rupees.

The DIG mentioned that maintenance allowances had been paid in advance to 1,195 families

of employees who passed away during service.