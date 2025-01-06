70pc conservation work completed on Bradlaugh Hall by WCLA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) is working on the conservation of Bradlaugh Hall, located at Rattigan Road Lahore and the conservation project is almost 70% complete whereas the exact completion of this project is expected in June 2025.

Established in the late 19th century, Bradlaugh Hall is a significant element of cultural heritage as it served as a public forum where several political leaders including Allama Iqbal, Maulana Zafar Ali Khan, Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, Mian Iftikhar ud Din and Malik Barkat Ali visited and spoke for the independence. This hall was credited to Mr. Charles Bradlaugh, a British Member of Parliament (MP) esteemed for his advocacy of Indian self-governance.

In this project, the documentation and structural assessment have been completed, along with the external work, including the facade treatment. Additionally, illegal encroachments near the hall have been removed. The work on the roof, including the installation of sandwich panels and the replacement of girders, has also been finished. However, the interior phase, which includes woodwork, the installation of toilets, signage, parking, and drainage, is still in progress. The scope of the project also covers electrical works and illumination at Bradlaugh Hall to enhance its appearance.

Furthermore, the hall will be kept open and accessible for the public so that they can visit and observe the architectural landmark of colonial period.

Najam ul Saqib, Director Conservation and Planning, Walled City of Lahore Authority, said, “Historical landmarks like Bradlaugh Hall are a very important element of region’s heritage because of the functions they have played in the past. Bradlaugh Hall has worked as a public sphere in colonial period for political meetings and diplomatic delegations. Therefore, we have been dedicating substantial efforts to restore this place for future generations so that through this architectural landmark, people will understand the history of political and social activities of that period”.

Kamran Lashari, Director General, Walled City of Lahore Authority, also expressed his opinions and said “Bradlaugh Hall is a place embedded with so many historical stories of the past. Apart from its history, the architectural value of Bradlaugh Hall is also significantly unique. We are restoring it to make it accessible for the public and we are determined to organize literary and cultural activities once its conservation project is completed. Moreover, we are also planning to launch guided tours of places like Bradlaugh Hall, Barkat Ali Hall and others which have been used for cultural, educational and political meetings in the past”.