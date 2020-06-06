70pc construction of Kashmir bridge underpass completed

UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja said that the 70 percent construction work had been completed of Kashmir bridge underpass mega project with total cost of Rs 1.28 billion

He informed this during the meeting with MNA Ch Faizullah Kamoka at his office here on Saturday.

DG said that�the Kashmir bridge underpass project would be completed by three months.

He said that necessary measures were being taken to remove the difficulties of the people during the construction process.

He said that the western part would also be opened temporarily within three days after removing the rainwater and clearing the mud. He informed that steps had also been taken to control the environmental pollution surrounding the project.

DG apprised of the details of the proposed development projects of Faisalabad ring road, expressway and Techno Park and said that WASA services were also being improved.

He asked the MNA to extend support for getting the remaining funds of the Kashmir bridge underpass.�MNA Ch Faizullah Kamoka appreciated the new initiatives taken by Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja for raising the standard of services delivery of FDA and WASA.

He said that public welfare and city development projects were being given priority under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that Faisalabad would be given a new look of development during the period of present government.

He assured that the special funds would be taken for the development of Faisalabad and said people would be provided relief by early completion of Kashmir bridge underpass.

