70pc Rashan bags distribution target achieved:DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (R) Rizwan Qadeer said that Rashan bags distribution continued with rapid pace across the district and 70 percent target of Rashan bags distribution has been achieved so far.

During his visit to check godown of Rashan bags here on Sunday, the deputy commissioner said that as per directives of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif the Rashan bags were being distributed among deserving families. He said that bags have been distributed among 235,000 registered persons and a target of 337,000 bags distribution has been set for the next week.

Rizwan Qadeer maintained that deserving people were being offered bags after online verification at their door steps.

He said that the best quality of commodities was being ensured in Rashan bags.