70pc Rashan Bags Distribution Target Achieved:DC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2024 | 11:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (R) Rizwan Qadeer said that Rashan bags distribution continued with rapid pace across the district and 70 percent target of Rashan bags distribution has been achieved so far.
During his visit to check godown of Rashan bags here on Sunday, the deputy commissioner said that as per directives of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif the Rashan bags were being distributed among deserving families. He said that bags have been distributed among 235,000 registered persons and a target of 337,000 bags distribution has been set for the next week.
Rizwan Qadeer maintained that deserving people were being offered bags after online verification at their door steps.
He said that the best quality of commodities was being ensured in Rashan bags.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI's blame game causing chaos: Khurram Dastgir32 minutes ago
-
Minorities demand to increase 5 percent job quota51 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive to begin in Punjab from tomorrow51 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive to start in Larkana district from Monday51 minutes ago
-
Seminar held to mark world TB day51 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses reforms in Punjab Land Records Authority51 minutes ago
-
Global seminar criticizes UN's failure in establishing peace, resolving disputes52 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri Rights activist urges UN Secretary-General to support recognition of Kashmiris' rights over ..52 minutes ago
-
KFM extends condolences to Russia over devastating terror attack52 minutes ago
-
President confers military awards upon officers of Pakistan Armed Forces1 hour ago
-
Crackdown drug peddling leads to arrest three suspects, recovery contraband1 hour ago
-
AC checks prices of essential commodities1 hour ago