70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations celebrated at Rashakai Economic Zone

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) and China Road and Bridges Corporation (CRBC) Friday held an event in Rashakai Economic Zone to commemorate 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations.

The event among others was attended by Advisor to KP CM on Industries, Abdul Karim, Secretary Industries, Humayun Khan, Managing Director and Century Steel of China, CEO KPEZDMC, Javaid Khattak.

National anthems of both China and Pakistan were played in start of the event followed by a cake cutting ceremony. The event was also addressed by General Manager Century Steel.

Addressing the event CM aide who was the Chief Guest on the occasion said that the ceremony was held to renew the pledge to further strengthen diplomatic relations between two countries that were tied to each through a time tested bond based on decades old mutual trust and confidence.

He said that Pak-China friendship that was higher than mountains and deeper than oceans was growing stronger with each passing day adding,government would fulfill its promises and Chinese working in KP would be extended with full cooperation and assistance.

Abdul Karim said that KP people were highly skilled and are fully capable to meet challenges of the contemporary world. He said that development of new economic zones in KP would not only bring investors but would also help train and further develop skilled workforce of the province.

He suggested that 80 percent of locals should be employed in projects of Rashkai Economic Zones and priority should be given to people of suburb areas who sacrificed their lands for development of the province.

CM advisor said that plots would be allotted in economic zones following policy of merit with priority to investor desiring setting up of export industries, import-substitute industries and labour intensive industries like textile units.