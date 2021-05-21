UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

70th Anniversary Of Pak-China Diplomatic Relations Celebrated At Rashakai Economic Zone

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 03:14 PM

70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations celebrated at Rashakai Economic Zone

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) and China Road and Bridges Corporation (CRBC) Friday held an event in Rashakai Economic Zone to commemorate 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) and China Road and Bridges Corporation (CRBC) Friday held an event in Rashakai Economic Zone to commemorate 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations.

The event among others was attended by Advisor to KP CM on Industries, Abdul Karim, Secretary Industries, Humayun Khan, Managing Director and Century Steel of China, CEO KPEZDMC, Javaid Khattak.

National anthems of both China and Pakistan were played in start of the event followed by a cake cutting ceremony. The event was also addressed by General Manager Century Steel.

Addressing the event CM aide who was the Chief Guest on the occasion said that the ceremony was held to renew the pledge to further strengthen diplomatic relations between two countries that were tied to each through a time tested bond based on decades old mutual trust and confidence.

He said that Pak-China friendship that was higher than mountains and deeper than oceans was growing stronger with each passing day adding,government would fulfill its promises and Chinese working in KP would be extended with full cooperation and assistance.

Abdul Karim said that KP people were highly skilled and are fully capable to meet challenges of the contemporary world. He said that development of new economic zones in KP would not only bring investors but would also help train and further develop skilled workforce of the province.

He suggested that 80 percent of locals should be employed in projects of Rashkai Economic Zones and priority should be given to people of suburb areas who sacrificed their lands for development of the province.

CM advisor said that plots would be allotted in economic zones following policy of merit with priority to investor desiring setting up of export industries, import-substitute industries and labour intensive industries like textile units.

Related Topics

Pakistan Century World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa China Company Road Textile Event Government Merit Packaging Limited Labour

Recent Stories

TECNO to introduce Android 12 Beta Program in the ..

23 minutes ago

'The Bus' steers Hurricanes to victory over Rebels ..

36 seconds ago

Eurozone business activity growth fastest in three ..

38 seconds ago

Distillery unearthed, liquor recovered in multan

39 seconds ago

NH&MP Sukkur launches awarness campaign

41 seconds ago

FIFA President congratulates Al Jazira on winning ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.