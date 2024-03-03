Open Menu

70th Annual General Alumni Meeting At UAF

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2024 | 07:20 PM

70th Annual General Alumni meeting at UAF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the trained-manpower and tangible research work were prerequisite for agricultural development.

Addressing the 70th Annual General Alumni meeting at UAF, he said that the agriculture sector was facing serious challenges due to low productivity, water scarcity, climate change, irrational use of inputs, and market problems etc. for which agricultural scientists had to play their enhanced role to develop strong links with farmers.

He said that the UAF was doing excellent research in addition to providing manpower equipped with modern sciences.

He said that nature has enriched Pakistan with the best resources. By developing agriculture on scientific basis, we will not only meet our agricultural needs but also earn foreign exchange, which will create a new chapter of agricultural development, he added.

Chairman of Pakistan Council for Science and Technology Dr. Anwar-ul-Hassan Gilani, Dr. Muhammad Younus and others also spoke on the occasion.

