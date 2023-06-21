70th birth anniversary of BB celebrated

The 70th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was celebrated with enthusiasm here on Wednesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The 70th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was celebrated with enthusiasm here on Wednesday.

A ceremony was organized at Sukkur House wherein the PPP workers cut the birthday cake.

PPP leader Senator Islamuddin Sheikh, Mayor Sukkur Arslan Sheikh, MNA Noman islam Sheikh, Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Mughal, Tariq Chuhan, Abid Gul Mahar and large number of workers also participated in the ceremony.

They paid glowing tributes to the services of Benazir Bhutto.

Senator Islamuddin Sheikh said that PPP history was replete with sacrifices.

He said that the PPP leaders sacrificed their lives for the stability of democracy in the country.

The senator said Benazir Bhutto was voice of the poor and oppressed class, adding her services would never be forgotten.

Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh paid tributes to former PPP Chairperson Benazir Bhutto on her 70th birth anniversary and resolved that the nation had to end the politics of hatred and anarchy to keep the country united.

He said it was the visionary leadership of Benazir Bhutto that envisaged policies particularly focusing on women's rights and empowerment, aiming at their increased participation for the sake of national development.

Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Mughal said Benazir Bhutto was a politician with international stature, adding she took the country towards progress and prosperity.

The participants also prayed for the rest of her soul in eternal peace.

Meanwhile, the PPP leaders and worker also expressed their feelings and paid tributes to their martyred leader Benzair Bhutto.