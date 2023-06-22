UrduPoint.com

70th Birth Anniversary Of BB Celebrated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2023 | 03:11 AM

70th birth anniversary of BB celebrated

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The 70th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was celebrated with enthusiasm here on Wednesday.

A ceremony was organized at Sukkur House wherein the PPP workers cut the birthday cake.

PPP leader Senator Islamuddin Sheikh, Mayor Sukkur Arslan Sheikh, MNA Noman islam Sheikh, Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Mughal, Tariq Chuhan, Abid Gul Mahar and large number of workers also participated in the ceremony.

They paid glowing tributes to the services of Benazir Bhutto.

Senator Islamuddin Sheikh said that PPP history was replete with sacrifices.

He said that the PPP leaders sacrificed their lives for the stability of democracy in the country.

The senator said Benazir Bhutto was voice of the poor and oppressed class, adding her services would never be forgotten.

Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh paid tributes to former PPP Chairperson Benazir Bhutto on her 70th birth anniversary and resolved that the nation had to end the politics of hatred and anarchy to keep the country united.

He said it was the visionary leadership of Benazir Bhutto that envisaged policies particularly focusing on women's rights and empowerment, aiming at their increased participation for the sake of national development.

Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Mughal said Benazir Bhutto was a politician with international stature, adding she took the country towards progress and prosperity.

The participants also prayed for the rest of her soul in eternal peace.

Meanwhile, the PPP leaders and worker also expressed their feelings and paid tributes to their martyred leader Benzair Bhutto.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Poor Democracy Arslan Sukkur Progress Women Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

3 hours ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

3 hours ago
 Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canarie ..

Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canaries

3 hours ago
 Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operatio ..

Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operations during cyclone, floods

3 hours ago
 China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yiel ..

China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yielding crop varieties in Pakista ..

3 hours ago
 PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination ..

PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination in August

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.