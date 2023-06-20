UrduPoint.com

70th Birth Anniversary Of Former PM Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Celebrated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2023 | 11:23 PM

70th birth anniversary of former PM Benazir Bhutto Shaheed celebrated

The 70th birth anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, former Prime Minister and Chairperson of Pakistan Peoples Party, was celebrated at Sindhi Adabi Board in Jamshoro district on Tuesday

PPP's senior leader and Chairman of the board Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman and member Board of Governors Sarfaraz Rajar cut the birthday cake.

Eulogizing the martyred leader, Zaman said she would always be remembered as a leader who dedicated her life to the democratic rights of the people and for peace, progress and prosperity in Pakistan.

"Benazir isn't the name of an individual, rather it refers to a 'political thought'," he observed.

The chairman said the prevailing democratic dispensation in the country was a result of the tireless efforts of Benazir Bhutto.

He hailed her for following the footsteps of her father Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, former Prime Minister and founding Chairman of the PPP, and offering the sacrifice of her life for the country and its people.

Zaman said Benazir would always be regarded as a role model for the many generations to come.

Rajar and other officers also expressed their views.

