70th Birthday anniversary of Radio Pakistan Hyderabad celebrated

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The 70th birthday of Radio Pakistan Hyderabad was celebrated, in which senior broadcasters of the country, government officials, civil society representatives and radio employees participated in large numbers.

The anniversary cake was cut in the studios of Radio Pakistan, after which a birthday ceremony was held in Ustad Niaz Hussain Auditorium, which started with prayers for the flood victims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan and expressing solidarity with them.

Addressing the event, the speakers said that the importance and usefulness of radio in the modern era of media is still established today.

Addressing this occasion, station director Ali Akbar Hungarjo said that Radio Hyderabad has played an unparalleled role in creating social awareness from folk literature to children's literature, from folk music to classical music, from education to social awareness.

He said that the radio has played an important role in the development of agriculture and in creating environmental awareness.

Keeping in view the requirements of the modern era, broadcasting through podcast studios and digital media has been started, which is gaining popularity all over the world.

He said that keeping in view the modern era of media, Asan has also digitized the radio records and started radio broadcasts on digital media, which are loved by listeners all over the world.

He said that Radio Pakistan's position as a public broadcaster is a unique position in this society, which will never diminish.

He said that Radio Pakistan Hyderabad is playing a wonderful role in the development of culture and literature today.

Artists belonging to all over Sindh are associated with the music scene of Radio Pakistan Hyderabad, including ancient local instruments

Renowned broadcaster Naseer Mirza said that Radio Hyderabad has had invaluable producers and staff who are a beacon for the young generation.

Many radio artists are getting PhD, which is a big success of Hyderabad Radio.

He said that Radio Hyderabad has recorded the magazine of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai and many books have been published.

He said that today we pay tribute to these broadcasters, including Ilyas Ishki.

Addressing the event, DG Agriculture Sindh Munir Ahmed Jamani said that many programs are being run with the cooperation of Radio Pakistan and the Department of Agriculture and Radio is playing an important role in creating agricultural awareness among the population.

Famous writer Shabnam Gill said that learning about radio media is an important center.

Here, the training of individuals related to different fields of media is done.

He said that, especially in the field of drama, radio is the main role and the people who received training in broadcasting from here have recognized themselves in various fields of media.

Addressing a birthday ceremony, Station Director Dr Ali Akber Hingorjo said that Radio Pakistan is still continuing its historical role in the promotion of culture and providing real-time information to the people of far-flung areas of Pakistan.

He said that Radio Hyderabad has contributed to different fields, including culture, music, art and introduced famous stars such as Abida Parveen, Sanam Marvi, Jiji Zarina Baloch, Alan Faqeer, Mustafa Qureshi, Muhammad Ali, Syed Saleh Muhammad Shah and others.