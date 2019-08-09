70th passing out parade was held at Kohat Police Training School

The 70th passing out parade of Kohat Police Training School was held here Friday after successful completion of training course of 323 police cadets, said a press release issued by PRO Kohat police Fazal Naeem here Friday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The 70th passing out parade of Kohat Police Training school was held here Friday after successful completion of training course of 323 police cadets, said a press release issued by PRO Kohat police Fazal Naeem here Friday.

The successful police cadets were addressed by DIG Kohat, who introduced cadets to vision of IGP KPK Muhammad Naeem Khan regarding KPK police as best model police.

The ceremony was also attended by DPO Kohat captain (R) Wahid Mehmood, Deputy Commissioner Matiullah Khan, SP Investigation Abdur Rashid, SP FRP Sanaullah, DSP Irfan Khan and some other police officers.