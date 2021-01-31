71 arrested for kite-flying

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Faisalabad police claimed to have nabbed 71 persons on charge of kite-flying and recovered dozens of kites and other paraphernalia from their possession during past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that a vigorous campaign was launched against kite-flying on special direction of Regional Police Officer Riffat Mukhtar Raja.

During this operation, police nabbed 21 accused from Madina Town division, 23 accused from Iqbal division and 27 accused from Lyallpur division.

The police also recovered dozens of kites and other paraphernalia from their possession and locked the accused behind bars.

On the other hand, SSP Operations warned the DSPs and SHOs that they would be held responsible if incident of kite-flying was reported in their respective jurisdiction, spokesman added.