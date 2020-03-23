71 arrested for violation section 144 in Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Over 71 people have been arrested for violating Section 144 in Jacobabad district on Monday.

According to local Police, over 81 people were arrested for violation of section 144, imposed by the Sindh government in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic threat.