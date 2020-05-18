71 corona patients under treatment

As many as 71 COVID-19 patients were under treatment at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad (GMA) amongst whom four were serious

Medical Superintendent General Hospital GMA, Dr Ejaz Akhtar said on Monday that 92 patients were brought to this hospital and 71 tested positive ,whereas reports of 21 patients were awaited.

General Hospital GMA is entirely reserved for coronavirus patients and MS said four patients were