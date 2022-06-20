UrduPoint.com

71 Criminals Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2022 | 08:15 PM

71 criminals held

The police claimed on Monday to have arrested 71 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The police claimed on Monday to have arrested 71 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 4 proclaimed offenders and 33 drug pushers and recovered drugs from them.

The police also held 11 gamblers and recovered stake money from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 23 persons and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

EasyJet cuts summer flights on staff shortages

EasyJet cuts summer flights on staff shortages

29 seconds ago
 3000 arrested so far in crackdown against anti-soc ..

3000 arrested so far in crackdown against anti-social elements

53 seconds ago
 DC orders to close markets by 9 pm

DC orders to close markets by 9 pm

54 seconds ago
 Punjab University reschedule online admission date ..

Punjab University reschedule online admission date

56 seconds ago
 ACE recovers Rs 2.8 mln from defaulters

ACE recovers Rs 2.8 mln from defaulters

1 minute ago
 AJK President concludes his 12-day trip to UK, Ire ..

AJK President concludes his 12-day trip to UK, Ireland, Belgium

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.