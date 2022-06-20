71 criminals held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The police claimed on Monday to have arrested 71 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 4 proclaimed offenders and 33 drug pushers and recovered drugs from them.

The police also held 11 gamblers and recovered stake money from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 23 persons and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.