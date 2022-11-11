UrduPoint.com

71 Dengue Patients Admitted To Allied Hospitals

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2022 | 07:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 71 patients were admitted to three hospitals in the city, out of which 52 tested positive while the remaining results were being processed.

District Coordinator of Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Friday informed that 28 patients were admitted to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH), 27 to the District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ) and 16 to the Holy Family Hospital.

He added that out of the total diagnosed with dengue positives, 44 belonged to Rawalpindi, while two patients were in a critical position at BBH.

Dr Sajjad informed around 26 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 4,577.

The health official said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered 3,030 FIRs, sealed 679 premises, issued Challans to 7,864, notices to 14,120, and a fine of Rs 10, 678,118 imposed on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date in various areas of the district.

Dr Sajjad added that dengue cases were decreasing with turning weather cool which was not suitable for the survival of the dengue parasite.

