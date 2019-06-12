71 doctors get house job orders in Multan

As many as 71 doctors from different private medical colleges got house job orders at Nishtar hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) : As many as 71 doctors from different private medical colleges got house job orders at Nishtar hospital.

According to official sources, the doctors would undergo training programme starting from June 13 and 14.

However, they would join their duties on June 15 by submitting affidavit to the administration.

About foreign medical graduates, president Pakistan Medical Association Multan, Dr Masoodur Rauf Haraj said that their issue would be taken up with administration.