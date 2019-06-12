UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

71 Doctors Get House Job Orders In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 12:58 PM

71 doctors get house job orders in Multan

As many as 71 doctors from different private medical colleges got house job orders at Nishtar hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) : As many as 71 doctors from different private medical colleges got house job orders at Nishtar hospital.

According to official sources, the doctors would undergo training programme starting from June 13 and 14.

However, they would join their duties on June 15 by submitting affidavit to the administration.

About foreign medical graduates, president Pakistan Medical Association Multan, Dr Masoodur Rauf Haraj said that their issue would be taken up with administration.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Job June From

Recent Stories

US State Department Appoints Donald Booth as Speci ..

4 minutes ago

Govt strictly against corruption: Shibli Faraz

4 minutes ago

Trump Says Poland to Build Facility For 1,000 US T ..

4 minutes ago

'Self-medication has negative impact on human heal ..

4 minutes ago

Sudan Opposition Demands International Probe Into ..

9 minutes ago

Tokyo Hopes Tehran to Continue Respecting Nuclear ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.