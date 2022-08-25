UrduPoint.com

71 Farmers Booked Over Water Theft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2022 | 12:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :The irrigation task force teams caught 71 farmers accused of stealing canal water in district Sargodha.

According to official sources here on Thursday, Irrigation task force team headed by XEN Ajmal Bharwana conducted raids at various localities of the district and arrested 71 farmers on the charges of water theft,besides imposing fine amounting to Rs 58,000.

Meanwhile,the team got registered FIRs against 11 accused in concerned police stations.

