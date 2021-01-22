UrduPoint.com
71 Kanal Land To Be Purchased For A New Graveyard In City: DC

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Deputy Commissioner Mughees Sanaullah Friday said that purchase of 71 Kanal land for the new graveyard in the city was in progress

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mughees Sanaullah Friday said that purchase of 71 Kanal land for the new graveyard in the city was in progress.

While chairing a meeting regarding the restoration of old graveyards and the purchase of land for the new graveyard, the deputy commissioner directed the departments concerned for the restoration and construction of safety walls around two graveyards at Maira Mandroach and Dotar Abbottabad.

While giving the details of the new graveyard, the deputy commissioner said that 71 Kanal land would be allocated for the graveyard while a new approach road, place for ablutions, and Janazagah would also be constructed at Khukar Maira.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahab Muhammad Khan, TMO Abbottabad, Additional AC Revenue Syed Asif Iqbal, Khateeh Jamia Masjid Abbottabad, Tehsildar and Ulema.

