71 more corona positive cases reported in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :About 71 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 10,426 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 102,726 people were screened for the virus till June 29, out of which 71 more were reported positive. As many as 4197 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 119 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.