UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

71 More Corona Positive Cases Reported In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

71 more corona positive cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :About 71 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 10,426 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 102,726 people were screened for the virus till June 29, out of which 71 more were reported positive. As many as 4197 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 119 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan June Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed praises support of UAE’s leader ..

10 minutes ago

UAE technical updates to increase efficiency of sc ..

25 minutes ago

UAE residents must undergo COVID19 screening at le ..

25 minutes ago

UAE hosts 10th Biannual IORA Committee of Senior O ..

1 hour ago

Entry permitted to Abu Dhabi emirate for those rec ..

1 hour ago

Kim Kardashian sells 20 percent stake in beauty br ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.