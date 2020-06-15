UrduPoint.com
71 More COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

71 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The district health authorities have diagnosed 71 more coronavirus positive cases taking Hyderabad's tally to 1614 including 738 active cases.

According to the figures issued by the health authorities here Monday, as many as 791 infected people were in isolation including 717 people who were isolated at their homes.

Some 44 positive cases were admitted in Combined Military Hospital, 09 in Liaquat University Hospital, 03 in Isra Hospital, 02 in Government Kohsar Hospital, two each in Agha Khan University Hospital, Trauma Center and Ziauddin hospital Karachi, three each in SIUT and OICD Karachi, one each in JPMC, Indus Karachi and Indus Badin.

As many as 786 people have recovered in the district from the virus while 37 had lost their lives.

