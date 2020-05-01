71 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan, tally reaches 1049

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :About 71 more coronavirus patients were tested positive in in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 1049 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 26220 people have been screened for the virus till April 30 out of which 71 fresh cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed during last 24 hours. As many as 183 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 14 people have lost their lives due to the virus in Balochistan.