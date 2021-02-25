71 new coronavirus cases reported

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The district tally of total active COVID-19 cases in Faisalabad on Thursday reached 1049 with 71 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said that 991 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that so far 7,976 coronavirus patients had recovered while 479 lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the district since the pandemic outbreak.

He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 124 patients, including 66 confirmed ones, were under treatmentat the Allied Hospital while 31, including six confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.